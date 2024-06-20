Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.69. 169,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.22. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

