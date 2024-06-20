Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $906,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 126,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 88,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,345. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

