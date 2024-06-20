Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.92 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $384.20. 34,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,429. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $384.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

