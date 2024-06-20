Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $606,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 609,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,302. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

