Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 12,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Target by 20.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Target by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $143.13. The company had a trading volume of 299,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

