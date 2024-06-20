Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 0.7 %

KMX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. 208,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

