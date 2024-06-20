Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 810,183 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after buying an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 153,163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.32. 21,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

