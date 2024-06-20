Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 65,961 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NEE traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.49. 839,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

