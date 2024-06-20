Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,368,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VPU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

