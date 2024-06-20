Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 73 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NOW traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $731.15. The company had a trading volume of 161,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

