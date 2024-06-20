Marion Wealth Management Has $4.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 506,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 873,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,417. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

