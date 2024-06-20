Marion Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

VDC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.97. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

