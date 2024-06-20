Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. 8,492,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

