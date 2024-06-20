Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.