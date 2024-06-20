Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $203.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.48. 452,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,571. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average of $174.36. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

