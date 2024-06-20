Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Down 2%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.11). Approximately 87 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.18).

Maintel Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.26. The stock has a market cap of £35.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.70.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

