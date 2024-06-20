Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

MAIN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 344,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

