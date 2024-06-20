Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Main International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS INTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,577 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.
About Main International ETF
