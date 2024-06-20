MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $1.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 1,291,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,432. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
