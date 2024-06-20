MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $1.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 1,291,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,432. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.