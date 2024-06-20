MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 693 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $77.97. 257,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

