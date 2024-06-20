MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 459.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the quarter. Woodside Energy Group makes up about 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 514,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

