MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $1.58 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,558 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

