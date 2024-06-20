MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $5.46 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for approximately 2.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $340,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Celsius by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 41.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 52.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

