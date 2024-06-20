MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. ON makes up 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ON were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

ON Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

