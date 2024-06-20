MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE OXY traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. 11,169,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

