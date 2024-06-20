MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 6,452 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,789.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

