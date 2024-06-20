Lynch & Associates IN Sells 520 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,301. The stock has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

