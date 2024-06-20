Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,035 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 458,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.