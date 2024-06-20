Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 849,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,313. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

