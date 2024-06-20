Lynch & Associates IN Has $541,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 1,437.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 1,196,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,083. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.