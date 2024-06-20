Lynch & Associates IN Has $273,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 78,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,229. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

