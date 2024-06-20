Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.80. 1,431,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

