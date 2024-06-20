Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

