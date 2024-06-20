Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,320 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,126. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

