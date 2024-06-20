Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of LULU opened at $313.23 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

