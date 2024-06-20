LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 2,122 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

LYTS opened at $14.65 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $426.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 396,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 112,956 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

