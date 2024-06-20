Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

