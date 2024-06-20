Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT Raised to $57.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 190.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

LBPH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 27,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $763.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,045,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 748.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

