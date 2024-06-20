London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Shares Up 0.5%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.50. 202,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 179,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.
London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
