London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading 4.8% Higher

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70). Approximately 40,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 18,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 47.62 and a quick ratio of 28.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Warwick Hugh Marshall purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($68,297.33). Corporate insiders own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

