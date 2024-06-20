LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
