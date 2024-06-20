LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.