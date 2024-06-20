LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Critical Comparison

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

This table compares LINKBANCORP and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56% OP Bancorp 15.50% 11.44% 1.00%

Volatility and Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.47 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -23.65 OP Bancorp $135.85 million 1.02 $23.92 million $1.40 6.65

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OP Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

