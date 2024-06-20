Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 493,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,297,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.