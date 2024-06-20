Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.36 and last traded at $98.92. 530,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 616,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,944,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

