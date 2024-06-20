Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Life360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.