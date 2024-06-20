Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
LIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
