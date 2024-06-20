Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Life360 Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,825. Life360 has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

