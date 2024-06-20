Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

LEGN stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.09. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after buying an additional 860,410 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,050,000 after buying an additional 696,096 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $32,601,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

