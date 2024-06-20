LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LegalZoom.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.