Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 287.80 ($3.66).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.80. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,091.89). In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.09), for a total value of £536,801.58 ($682,085.87). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,091.89). Insiders acquired a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

