Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $114.01

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.01 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 19761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lear by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.